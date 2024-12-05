Yogi Adityanath Draws Sambhal-Ayodhya-Bangladesh Parallel Amid Mosque Row

Yogi Adityanath slammed main Opposition Samajwadi Party

Amid the political storm over the violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today drew a parallel between the western UP town, Ayodhya and Bangladesh, saying that people creating social divisions are everywhere.

Addressing a gathering at Ramayan Mela in Ayodhya, Mr Adityanath said Lord Ram had united the society. "If we had foiled conspiracies to divide society, this country would have never been colonised. Our places of worship would not have been desecrated... but those creating divisions among us were successful, their genes continue to this day, they are people who create divisions in the name of caste and destroy social unity," he said in a veiled swipe at the Opposition parties who have been demanding a caste Census.

Referring to the situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, where Hindu minorities have been targeted after the regime change earlier this year, the Chief Minister said, "What a general of Babar did in Ayodhya, what was done in Sambhal and what is happening in Bangladesh today have the same nature and DNA. There are divisive elements here too. They are preparing to divide and then cut you. These divisive people have properties in many countries. They will flee if there is a problem, others will die," he said.

The Chief Minister was referring to the razing of temples during Muslim rule, a matter that has come back under the spotlight after the violence during the survey of a mosque in Sambhal. A local court had ordered the survey after some petitions claimed that Shahi Jama Masjid was built on the side of a Hindu temple. Violence during the survey left four people dead and pushed the town to the edge.

The Opposition Samajwadi Party has accused the local administration and the BJP government of orchestrating the violence. Sambhal Police have named local Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq in its FIR, accusing him of provoking people. Over the past several days, the Sambhal row has repeatedly come up in Parliament. Yesterday, police stopped Leader of the Opposition, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi from visiting the town, citing sensitive law and order situation. Earlier, a group of Samajwadi Party MPs was stopped from going there.

In his address today, Mr Adityanath attacked the main Opposition Samajwadi Party and said it talks about socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia, but don't follow his ideals. "Dr Lohia was considered a symbol of ideals in politics. He had said a true socialist is not weak towards material wealth or his/her children. The socialists today are dynasts. They are fish out of the water without the support of goons and criminals," he said.