After Yogi Adityanath's Barb, Netizens' #AbbaJaan Pushback

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had made a remark on "people who say 'abba jaan'". (File)

Setting the tone for assembly elections next year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a double-edged comment saying that prior to his government's formation in the state, ration meant for the poor would be "digested" by those who utter "abba jaan".

"Under PM Modi's leadership, there is no place for appeasement politics... Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration? Only those who used to say 'Abba Jaan' were digesting the ration," Yogi Adityanath said at an event in the state's Kushinagar.

'Abba Jaan' is a term used to address fathers by mostly Muslims.

The comment led to wide condemnation on Twitter as users accused the Chief Minister of making communal references, starting a campaign with the hashtag HamareAbbaJaan.

Retired Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao shared a photo of her father saying, "My father just as he joined the Army in 1941. He made me what I am. My #AbbaJaan."

My father just as he joined the Army in 1941. He made me what I am. My #AbbaJaanpic.twitter.com/D2jQyTKzqn — Nirupama Menon Rao ????????, നിരുപമ മേനോൻ റാവു (@NMenonRao) September 13, 2021

Mediacorp's Chief commercial and digital officer Parminder Singh also shared a photo of his father.

Like most other Dads my Dad believes in preserving & recycling things. Forever surprising us with merchandise received from my previous employers. Like a few years back he showed up in Singapore wearing my old Apple cap and tee! He turned 80 this year. #HamareAbbaJaanpic.twitter.com/PxUIaho0aa — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) September 14, 2021

Journalist Saba Naqvi reminisced her father with an old photo from their home in the village.

#HamaareAbbajaan ... in our village home in yes, Uttar Pradesh. Hamaari bitiya in lap and proud Dadijaan in centre. pic.twitter.com/MzE8546cCH — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) September 13, 2021

Writer and chronicler Rana Safvi shared a photo of her father saying, "he taught us the value of truthfulness, honesty and above all humanity."

#HamareAbbaJaan

He taught us the value of truthfulness, honesty and above all humanity pic.twitter.com/5qfpzefwnc — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) September 13, 2021

Journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani shared a photo of her father and mother saying that her father "always believed that India was the safest home for his children."