After Yogi Adityanath's Barb, Netizens' #AbbaJaan Pushback

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's comment led to wide condemnation on Twitter with users starting a campaign with the hashtag HamareAbbaJaan.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had made a remark on "people who say 'abba jaan'". (File)

New Delhi:

Setting the tone for assembly elections next year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a double-edged comment saying that prior to his government's formation in the state, ration meant for the poor would be "digested" by those who utter "abba jaan".

"Under PM Modi's leadership, there is no place for appeasement politics... Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration? Only those who used to say 'Abba Jaan' were digesting the ration," Yogi Adityanath said at an event in the state's Kushinagar.

'Abba Jaan' is a term used to address fathers by mostly Muslims.

The comment led to wide condemnation on Twitter as users accused the Chief Minister of making communal references, starting a campaign with the hashtag HamareAbbaJaan.

Retired Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao shared a photo of her father saying, "My father just as he joined the Army in 1941. He made me what I am. My #AbbaJaan."

Mediacorp's Chief commercial and digital officer Parminder Singh also shared a photo of his father.

Journalist Saba Naqvi reminisced her father with an old photo from their home in the village.

Writer and chronicler Rana Safvi shared a photo of her father saying, "he taught us the value of truthfulness, honesty and above all humanity."

Journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani shared a photo of her father and mother saying that her father "always believed that India was the safest home for his children."