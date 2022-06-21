Yoga No Longer Just A Part Of Life, It's Becoming A Way Of Life: PM Modi

PM Modi led the Yoga Day celebrations at Mysore Palace grounds

Yoga no longer a part of life, but is becoming a way of life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while leading the country's Yoga Day celebrations from Karnataka's Mysuru.

Addressing the event at the Mysore Palace grounds, the Prime Minister said Yoga is a problem-solver and brings inner peace. "The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world. And, Yoga brings peace to our universe," he said.

The Prime Minister was accompanied at the event by Union Minister for AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal, Karnataka Governor Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai.

"No matter how stressful an atmosphere we are in, meditation for a few minutes relaxes us and boosts our productivity. So we should not consider yoga an additional work. We have to know yoga and live yoga and make it our own," the Prime Minister said.

"Yoga is no longer a part of life, but is becoming a way of life," he added.

"This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness," the Prime Minister said.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. The theme for this year's Yoga day is "Yoga for Humanity".

75 central ministers will lead Yoga Day celebrations at 75 iconic locations this year.