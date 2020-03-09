Crisis-Hit Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor's Wife, Daughters Charged By CBI

Roshni Kapoor, Rana Kapoor's daughter, was stopped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

A day after Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor was charged by the CBI, his wife and daughter have also been named as accused in an alleged bribery case.

Roshni Kapoor, Rana Kapoor's daughter, was stopped at the Mumbai airport just as she was about to board a flight to London yesterday, in the middle of an investigation into the massive crisis that has hit Yes Bank, India's fourth largest private lender.

A lookout notice was issued against Roshni Kapoor and other family members of Rana Kapoor, who was sent on Sunday to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till Wednesday by a Mumbai court.

Rana Kapoor was arrested on charges of money laundering early on Sunday, after marathon interrogation and searches at his and his daughters' homes in Delhi and Mumbai.

The Enforcement Directorate told the court that Yes Bank had bought debentures worth Rs 3,700 crore of Dewan Housing and Finance Ltd, which had granted a Rs 600 crore loan to a company called Doit, owned by Rana Kapoor's three daughters Roshni Kapoor, Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, and Radha Kapoor.

The total proceeds of the alleged crime amounted to Rs 4,300 crore, said the agency.

Mr Kapoor denied this. Zain Shroff, Kapoor's lawyer, told the court his client had been made "a scapegoat" due to public outrage against Yes Bank after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed the bank under a moratorium and imposed a Rs 50,000-limit on withdrawals.

On Thursday, RBI took control of Yes Bank and said it would work on a revival plan. State Bank of India (SBI) said on Saturday it would invest funds to buy a 49 per cent stake in Yes Bank as part of the initial phase of a rescue deal for the troubled lender.

Last week finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Yes Bank had granted loans to Dewan Housing and Finance Ltd, which had gone bankrupt.



