Yemeni Man Helps 4 Thai Women Get Fake PAN And Aadhaar, Arrested

The man was living in India despite the expiry of his passport and visa.

Police have arrested a Yemeni man for allegedly helping four Thai women get fake Aadhaar and PAN cards after taking one of them into custody for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Thane, an official said on Wednesday.

The Thane police arrested Bagdi Abdullah Mughed Saad (42) from Pune on Tuesday, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane police raided a hotel last week and arrested a 44-year-old Thai woman for allegedly running a sex racket. Three more Thai women were rescued from there, police had said.

During the investigation, police learnt that Saad had helped the four women get fake Aadhaar and PAN cards. With the help of technical leads, they tracked him down to Pune and took him into custody, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil on Wednesday.

Saad and the arrested Thai woman were living in India despite the expiry of their passports and visas, he said, adding that police have now invoked the Foreigners National Act and upgraded the original FIR.

