Shutdown In Srinagar Ahead Of Court Verdict On Kashmiri Separatist Yasin Malik

Parts of Srinagar witnessed a shutdown today ahead of a Delhi court's verdict on the quantum of sentence for Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik, who was convicted in a terror funding case earlier this month.

Shops and other business establishments were shut in some parts of the city. However, the public transport and private vehicles were operating normally.

Security officials have been deployed in the sensitive areas of Srinagar to avoid any law-and-order situation, officials said.

Malik on May 10 pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The Kashmiri separatist told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him.

Malik faces a maximum punishment of the death penalty, while the minimum sentence for the Kashmiri separatist in the case is life imprisonment.

The court had earlier said that Malik had set up an elaborate structure and mechanism across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in Jammu and Kashmir in the name of the "freedom struggle".