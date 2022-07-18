"It's A Secret Ballot": Yashwant Sinha's Appeal On Presidential Election

He appealed to the Parliamentariansto vote according to their conscience.

As voting started for the presidential election this morning, Yashwant Sinha, the opposition's presidential candidate, urged all political parties to vote for him in the race to become the next President of the country.

"This election is very important. I hope all MPs and MLAs will cast their votes in my favour to save democracy and protect the Constitution," Yashwant Sinha said.

Mr Sinha is pitted against NDA's Presidential pick Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election.

He appealed to the Parliamentarians to listen to their "inner voice" and support him in the election. "The Constitution provides that the vote will be secret but there will be no party whip which means that you have to determine for who you want to vote for," he said.

"I am not just fighting a political battle, but a fight against government agencies too. They have become too powerful and there is also a game of money involved," Mr Sinha said.

On Sunday, Yashwant Sinha posted a statement on Twitter urging the support of all MLAs and MPs. He said that he stands for safeguarding India's democracy, while Droupadi Murmu is "supported by those who are mounting daily attacks on democracy."

"I stand for protecting secularism, a preambular pillar of our Constitution. My rival candidate belongs to a party that has made no secret of its resolve to destroy this pillar and establish majoritarian supremacy," the statement said.

"I stand for encouraging politics of consensus and cooperation. My rival candidate is backed by a party that practices politics of conflict and confrontation," it added.

Yashwant Sinha, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, held important portfolios such as Minister for External Affairs and Finance in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

The counting of votes will be held on July 21 and the new President will take oath on July 25 as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission.