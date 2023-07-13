Yamuna Level In Delhi Rises Further, Flooding Near Arvind Kejriwal's Home

Several areas have been flooded as Yamuna now flows three metres above the danger mark

The water level in the swollen Yamuna in Delhi rose further during the night, flooding homes and roads and prompting emergency measures.

The water level in Yamuna was 208.46 metres at 7 am today as Hathnikund barrage in Haryana continues to release water into the river. The current water level is three metres above the danger mark.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had urged the centre to step in and stop the water discharge from the barrage, but the centre replied that excess water from the barrage had to be released.

The barrage has filled up due to very heavy rain further north, in Himachal Pradesh, where the monsoon has brought large-scale destruction.

The Ring Road in Civil Lines area has been flooded and the stretch connecting Majnu ka Tila with Kashmiri Gate ISBT is closed. This spot is barely 500 metres from the residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal and Delhi Assembly.

The Central Water Commission has said the water flow from the Haryana barrage is expected to start dropping 2 pm onwards.

People have also been advised not to use the Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground as Old Delhi remains among the areas worst-hit by the flood situation.

As many as 12 teams of National Disaster Response Force are on the ground for rescue work.

Although the national capital has not received heavy rain in the past couple of days, the spate in Yamuna due to the discharge from Haryana has led to immense hardships for people living near the river. Many people have had to vacate their homes after water gushed in. Thousands have been evacuated and gathering banned in vulnerable areas in the light of the flood situation.

Yamuna's water level is now at an all-time high. This monsoon, Delhi has received most rain in decades.