'Wrong Interpretation Of RTI Info': RBI On Reports Of Missing Banknotes

The RBI said the reports of missing banknotes are not correct

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified on media reports alleging a massive amount of missing banknotes that were mentioned in a reply to a query filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The central bank said the reports are not correct, as they are based on wrong interpretation of information collected under the RTI Act from the presses that printed the banknotes. It said all the banknotes that came from printing presses are accounted for.

"The RBI has come across reports circulating in certain sections of the media alleging missing banknotes printed by the banknote printing presses. The RBI emphasises that these reports are not correct," the central bank said in a statement published tonight.

"The reports are based on erroneous interpretation of information collected under the Right to Information Act, 2005, from the printing presses. It may be noted that all banknotes supplied from printing presses to the RBI are properly accounted for," the RBI said.

"Members of the public are, therefore, requested to reply on the information published by the RBI from time to time in such matters," the central bank said in the statement signed by Chief General Manager Yogesh Dayal.