Wrong Date Of Birth Mentioned In Aadhaar Card? Here's How To Update It

Date of birth can be changed only once on the Aadhaar card. (Representational)

The Aadhaar card is an important document needed for various reasons, be it for getting a SIM card, opening a bank account, or applying for a loan. Issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the card contains both demographic details like name, date of birth, and address of the holder, and biometric information like fingerprints and iris scans.

Getting your information, especially the date of birth, wrong on the card may pose problems for the users. A mismatch with other documents is likely to pose bigger hurdles during official verifications and availing government schemes. Therefore, if there's any mistake in the Aadhaar card, one must get it corrected on time.

One must also note that the date of birth can be corrected only once on the Aadhaar card, according to the UIDAI rules.

Documents needed to change date of birth

Someone willing to change their date of birth in Aadhaar card must produce either of the following documents:

PAN card,

Birth certificate,

Passport,

Bank passbook,

Marksheet or certificate issued by an education board or university

How to change date of birth in Aadhaar:

Visit your nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Center.

Fill an Aadhaar update/correction form at the counter. Mention the details you want to update, including the proof of Date of Birth, and submit the form.

Provide your biometric details, which will be verified by the officials at the Aadhaar center.

To change the date of birth, you will have to pay Rs 50 fee.

Your date of birth will be updated on the Aadhaar card within a few days after the documents are verified.

You will be given a slip at the Aadhaar center, using which you can track the status of your Aadhaar update request online.

You will also be allowed to download the updated Aadhaar from the UIDAI website.

You can also contact UIDAI on their helpline number 1947 or email to help@uidai.gov.in to solve problems related to the Aadhaar.