Wrestling Federation Body Polls Scheduled Tomorrow Put On Hold By Court

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election has been put on hold

Six top wrestlers -- including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malikkh, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat -- have levelled charges of sexual harassment against the BJP MP. They sat in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Mr Singh is ineligible to contest since he has completed 12 years as the head of the federation - the maximum period allowed as per the National Sports Code.

On July 20, Mr Singh was granted regular bail by a Delhi court in the sexual harassment case.

Six top wrestlers -- including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malikkh, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat -- have levelled charges of sexual harassment against the BJP MP. They sat in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Mr Singh is ineligible to contest since he has completed 12 years as the head of the federation - the maximum period allowed as per the National Sports Code.

On July 20, Mr Singh was granted regular bail by a Delhi court in the sexual harassment case.