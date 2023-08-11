Wrestling Federation Body Polls Scheduled Tomorrow Put On Hold By Court

Former WFI chief and six-time BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was accused of trying to control the federation through proxies, as 18 of his supporters filed nominations on July 31.

Six top wrestlers -- including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malikkh, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat -- have levelled charges of sexual harassment against the BJP MP. They sat in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Mr Singh is ineligible to contest since he has completed 12 years as the head of the federation - the maximum period allowed as per the National Sports Code.

On July 20, Mr Singh was granted regular bail by a Delhi court in the sexual harassment case.

