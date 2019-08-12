Wrestler Babita Phogat Joins BJP Ahead Of Haryana Polls This Year

The BJP expects her addition to help in Haryana, where state elections are due this year.

Babita Phogat, 29, is a threet-ime Commonwealth gold and silver medalist from the family that inspired the 2016 Bollywood blockbuster "Dangal" starring Aamir Khan. The BJP expects her addition to help in Haryana, where state elections are due this year.

Ms Phogat and her father Mahabir Phogat have both been very supportive of the central government's policies, including the move to scrap special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Babita Phogat also came out in support of Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, who has provoked outrage with his comment that "some people are now saying as Kashmir is open, brides will be brought from there". The Chief Minister had referenced his party-ruled centre's decision to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 while speaking about the worrying gender ratio in his state.

"He has not made any statement that is offensive to our sisters and daughters. I urge the media not to misinterpret his statement," said Ms Phogat, according to ANI.

Her father Mahavir Phogat, who has won the Dhronacharya award, has also join the BJP. He had earlier joined the party of former chief minister OP Chautala's son Ajay Chautala.

BJP-ruled Haryana will vote for a new 90-member assembly later this year.

