'Would Rather Die Than Ask For...': Shivraj Chouhan In Farewell Speech

Outgoing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said today that he would rather "die than ask for something for himself." This powerful statement came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Mohan Yadav, a three-term MLA from Ujjain, as his successor.

At a farewell press conference today, Mr Chouhan said he accepts the BJP leadership's decision to replace him with Mr Yadav.

"I am confident that under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav, the BJP govt will complete the ongoing projects in the state. In terms of progress and development, Madhya Pradesh will achieve new heights. I will keep supporting him," he said.

"I would rather die than go and ask something for myself," he added.

Mr Chouhan holds the distinction of serving as the state's Chief Minister for the longest period. His tenure, spanning from 2005 to 2018 and again from 2020 to 2023, has left an undeniable mark on the state's trajectory.

A political journey that began in 1990 when he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Budhni, Mr Chouhan's time as chief minister saw the implementation of several welfare schemes.

Even the BJP's resounding victory in the recent elections one such government initiative: the 'Ladli Behna' welfare scheme. This scheme, targeting women voters directly, proved to be a masterstroke that helped the BJP swing the polls in its favour.

Emotions ran high yesterday as Mr Chouhan received an unexpected visit at his residence. A group of women beneficiaries of the flagship 'Ladli Behna' scheme, overcome with disappointment at his sudden resignation, arrived to express their gratitude and concern.

"Women empowerment is not a means of getting votes for me. My conscience believes that the BJP is a party that uplifts the common worker," Mr Chouhan said.

"Despite being the Chief Minister, my relationship with the public has always been like with family. I will not let this bond break. As long as I breathe, I will strive to do whatever I can to improve it," he added.

The 'Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Scheme' is aimed at empowering women across Madhya Pradesh. This initiative directly addresses the needs of women aged 23 to 60 by providing them with a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 deposited directly into their bank accounts.