'Would Like To Do A Lot Of Developmental Work For Meerut': BJP's Arun Govil

Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Arun Govil, BJP's Meerut candidate, has said that he would like to do a lot of developmental work for the city of Meerut and would focus on the traffic issue to improve the connectivity of the city. Wednesday is the last day of campaigning in Meerut which will go to the polls on April 26 in Phase 2.

Speaking to ANI, Arun Govil said that there is no limit to development and would like to work to improve certain things in the city. "There is no limit to development, any amount of development can be done. But there are some two-three big things... There is no airport here and it should have been constructed. There is no sports stadium. The inner ring road is not completed. Some 4.7 kilometres are still left. If that is completed, there will be a lot of impact on connectivity. And I would like to do something on the issue of traffic in the city. That should get alright."

Talking about the roadshow that was held a day before, the Ramayana actor said that he is receiving immense respect and love from the people. "... The response on yesterday's roadshow was quite good. People are very positive towards me and they are already positive towards elections. Be it women, or men, everyone is filled with enthusiasm. I am receiving a lot of respect and love from people. And I think everything is fine. Everything is absolutely perfect," he said.

On Tuesday, Arun Govil and his 'Ramayana' co-star Dipika Chiklia Topiwala (who played the role of Sita) held a massive roadshow in Meerut as part of the BJP's ongoing election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the crowd, the 'Ramayana' actress urged the people to vote for Arun Govil. "Lord Ram has come to serve the country and we are supporting him. I urge the people to vote for Arun Govil. Vote for Arun Govil and make him win by majority. He will surely win but make him win by majority," Ms Topiwala had said.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also held a roadshow in favour of BJP candidate Arun Govil. He appealed to the people of Meerut to send Mr Govil, who immortalised the character of Lore Ram through mega TV serial 'Ramayana' to Parliament.

Meerut, which is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, is set to go on polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

