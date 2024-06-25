'Would Have Been Better...': BJP MP On Not Able To Take Oath In Bhojpuri

The Lok Sabha witnessed a display of linguistic diversity on Monday

As several MPs took oath in their mother tongue in Lok Sabha on Monday, BJP MP from Saran in Bihar Rajiv Pratap Rudy rued the fact that he could not take the oath in Bhojpuri.

The Lok Sabha witnessed a display of linguistic diversity on Monday, with the newly elected MPs taking their oaths in English and Indian languages, including Sanskrit, Hindi, Dogri, Bengali, Assamese and Odia.

The MPs can subscribe to the oath or affirmation in English or any of the 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Bhojpuri, however, is not listed in the Eighth Schedule.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate and party supremo Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya, said it was nice to see MPs taking oath in their mother tongue.

At the time, the oath-taking was being presided over by Radha Mohan Singh, a BJP MP from Bihar's Purvi Champaran.

"Everyone is taking oath in their own languages and it feels so good... It would have been even better if we could have taken oath in Bhojpuri," Rudy said, addressing the Chair.

"I will read my oath," he said, and proceeded with taking the oath in Hindi.

