'Worst Flight Experience': Man Slams IndiGo For 6 Delays, Airline Issues Refund

He said that the airline has "zero respect for other people's time and money."

A man recently took to social media and stated that he had the "worst flight experience" after his IndiGo flight was delayed six times totalling seven hours. He was flying from Kolkata to Bengaluru. In a long thread, X user, who goes by the name Deedy, stated that he would "avoid flying them again" after he missed an international flight. The airlines took note of the same and issued a refund for his journey.

"I had the worst flight experience of my life last night, with Indigo. My 10PM Calcutta-Bangalore flight left at 4:41AM, after 6 delays totaling 7hrs. I missed an international flight. 'Always on-time' is false advertising from @IndiGo6E. I'd avoid flying them again," he wrote in the post. He said that the airlines "would've by law had to offer an alternate flight and refund for 6+hr delays, but didn't."

The user added that around midnight, he decided to book a direct flight to San Francisco, however, it took the airline two hours to cancel his flight and get his baggage. "At around 12:20am, I decided it would be better for me to cancel my flight and book a direct CCU-SFO flight. It took the Indigo team TWO hours, 2:20am, to cancel my flight and get my checked in luggage back. They argued with me saying 'we won't do cancellations' too," he added.

In the same thread, Deedy said that the IndiGo employees said that the delay was a "regulation procedure".

"Separately, many flights in India from Dec-Feb undergo fog delays. There are certain autonomous landing systems called CAT. Indigo has CAT III-B pilots to land in pretty low visibility, and these delays are -1hr. But, this delay was not fog related," he added.

He commented that the airline has "zero respect for other people's time and money." "If they had told me when I reached the airport, I could've just taken the Akasa Air plane departing 9:50pm and made my BLR-SFO at 3:30am. I get that delays happen, but the way the team dealt with it is inexcusable. Absolutely zero respect for other people's time and money," he concluded the thread.

Sir, we sincerely regret the inconvenience. This is not the experience we aim to provide. We are aware of how important your travel arrangements. We've also repaid you in full, which you'll receive between 5-7 business days. 1/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 13, 2024

Taking note of the same, the airline said that they have refunded the complete amount. "Sir, we sincerely regret the inconvenience. This is not the experience we aim to provide. We are aware of how important your travel arrangements. We've also repaid you in full, which you'll receive between 5-7 business days."