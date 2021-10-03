World's Largest Khadi National Flag In Leh Unique Tribute To Gandhi: PM Modi

The world's largest national flag is 225 feet long and 150 feet wide

The display of the world's largest tricolour in Khadi at Leh is a "unique tribute" to Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday and urged people to make the fabric and handicraft products a part of their lives.

PM Modi was reacting to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission's tweet about the organisation paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Saturday by displaying the world's largest national flag, which is 225 feet long and 150 feet wide, in Leh.

"This is a unique tribute to respected Bapu, whose passion towards Khadi is widely known. This festive season, do consider making Khadi and handicraft products a part of your lives and strengthen the resolve to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," PM Modi said.

