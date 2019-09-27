World Tourism Day: 'Explore India's Cultural Heritage,' Say Leaders

World Tourism Day: Leaders invite everyone to explore different parts of India's rich culture.

World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 every year. This date was chosen as the Constitution of the World Tourism Organization was accepted on this day in 1970. On this global day, Indian leaders have urged the youth to explore India and its diverse cultural heritage. Chief Ministers of various states have also invited various people to visit their states. This year, the theme of World Tourism Day is "Tourism and jobs: a better future for all". India is the hosting country for World Tourism Day 2019.

Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice President of India, urged the youth to visit tourist destinations in the country on World Tourism Day. "On #WorldTourismDay2019 I call upon the youth to visit tourist destinations in the country to understand the rich cultural heritage of India. Travelling teaches many things. It introduces us to the diverse cultures of the world," the Vice President tweeted.

"India has many scenic and pilgrimage destinations with relevance to Indian history, culture, mythology and heritage. I urge schools to organize students' visits to monuments, historical places, and archeological sites," he added.

Biplab Kumar Deb, the Chief Minister of Tripura, invited everyone to his state - "the hidden gem of northeast". "On #Worldtourismday I convey my warm regards to everyone and invite all to visit #Tripura, the hidden gem of Northeast ! The traditional and cultural heritage, lush greenery, majestic architectures, sky touching hills, Tribal and Bengali cuisines will leave you spellbound!," he tweeted.

He also shared some magnificent photographs from the state.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Today is #WorldTourismDay. I welcome you all to come and #ExperienceBengal. From the Himalayas to the sea, from the forests in Dooars to the ‘Lal Mati' in Paschimanchal, mangroves in Sundarbans to the heritage sites in Gour Banga, come and make memories of a lifetime in #Bangla."

