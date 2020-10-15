World Students' Day 2020: How APJ Abdul Kalam 'Ignited Minds'

World Students' Day 2020 Image: APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary is celebrated as students' Day

India is celebrating World Students' Day today. The birth anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam on October 15 is observed as World Students' Day. Dr Kalam was a great teacher, an eminent scientist and a great statesman. For his unique quality of being close to common people, specially youngsters, he is lovingly referred to as a 'people's president.' After completing his term as the 11th President of India, Dr Kalam went back to teaching on the very next day. On World Students' Day, we remember how he encouraged students to dream big and never be afraid of failure. Dr Kalam was a role model for teachers also. Good teachers make great human beings, Dr Kalam believed.

"The creativity is indeed the result of the education process and the environment of the school and above all the teachers' capability in igniting the minds of the students. The essence of it can be seen in the following verses: Learning gives creativity, Creativity leads to thinking, Thinking provides knowledge, Knowledge makes you great," Dr APJ Abdul Kalam had said in his address at the presentation of National Award to Teachers in 2004.

World Students' Day 2020 Image: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam with students (file photo)

The former president believed, "The aim of the teacher should be to build character, human values, enhance the learning capacity of children through technology and build the confidence among children to be innovative and creative which in turn will make them competitive to face the future."

World Students' Day: Quotes Of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam that inspire us

"Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts And thoughts result in action."

"There is no greater power in heaven or on earth than the commitment to a dream."

"If parents and teachers show the required dedication to shape the lives of the young, India would get a new life."

"Change is crucial. It brings new thought; new thought leads to innovative actions."

"A renaissance is imperative for us to once again become a knowledge superpower rather than simply providing cheap labour in areas of high technology."

"Wisdom is a weapon to ward off destruction; It is an inner fortress which enemies cannot destroy. "

"Thinking is the capital, Enterprise is the way, Hard Work is the solution"

"All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents"



Happy World Students' Day 2020!