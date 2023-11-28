Overworked Chinese Student Dies Live-Streaming Gaming Sessions For 5 Days

Li Hao was in his final year at Henan's Pingdingshan Vocational and Technical Colleg

A media company in central China has refuted allegations of responsibility for the tragic death of a college student. The student, identified as Li Hao, died after participating in five consecutive all-night live-streaming sessions for the company, as reported by ThePaper.cn.

Li Hao was in his final year at Henan's Pingdingshan Vocational and Technical College, fulfilling an internship requirement to meet curriculum obligations before his anticipated graduation in June of the following year. His role involved serving as an online game streamer for Henan Qinyi Culture and Media Co.

The unfortunate incident occurred on November 10 in Li's rented house in Zhengzhou, Henan province. Roommates discovered him breathing rapidly and unresponsive during sleep, prompting them to seek emergency assistance. Despite their efforts, Li was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

According to a "cooperation agreement" obtained by the newspaper, Li was obligated to livestream for 240 hours in 26 days and upload 15 short videos each month to earn a minimum salary of 3,000 yuan. Li had worked the day shift since October but transitioned to the night shift on November 5, as reported by China Daily. He engaged in live-streaming sessions from 9 pm to 6 am for five consecutive nights.

Records indicate that Li conducted 89 live-streaming sessions between October 15 and November 10, according to the South China Morning Post.

Li's father revealed that the company requested the shift change due to better tips and higher earnings. However, Li was reportedly unhappy with the new schedule.

The company, represented legally by Zhang, denied all responsibility, emphasizing a cooperative agreement with Li. "We provide a venue," Zhang stated, adding, "We only take a commission from viewer gifts given to the live-streamer."

Zhang acknowledged the challenges many live-streamers face in managing the extent of their sessions.

As compensation, the employer has offered 5,000 yuan or Rs 58,750 to Li's family. However, the company is now facing public outrage on Chinese social media for its perceived irresponsible approach.