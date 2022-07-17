World Snake Day 2022: This Is How Snakes Act As Natural Pest Control

Snakes are instrumental in maintaining a balance in the ecosystem.

With its intricate scale patterns, ability to slither, and distinct hissing, snakes are considered to be one of the most fascinating reptiles. World Snake Day is observed on July 16 to raise awareness on the conservation of these creatures.

For many, a mere sight of a snake can send shivers down their spine and evoke feelings of fear and panic. But, these serpents aren't as bad as you think. Snakes are instrumental in maintaining a balance in the ecosystem. While some ferocious ones act as predators, others fall prey to the birds and mammals, and sometimes other snakes as well.

The slithering reptiles help keep a check on the population of prey like rodents whose numbers can increase exponentially in the absence of snakes. They have a unique ability to fast for long periods and have a non-competitive nature, making them more efficient in controlling prey populations than other mammal predators or birds.

Snakes also work as natural pest control in the environment. A lot of myths and misconceptions associated with snakes contribute to its shrinking population. Snakes have more than 3,500 species with just around 600 of them actually venomous.

Despite all its contribution to the environment, some species of snakes are under threat. Factors like rapid urban development, habitat destruction, persecution, unsustainable trade, and invasive species, among others. Many species of snakes are endangered and some are on the verge of extinction.

Hence, World Snake Day serves as an opportunity to sensitise people on the importance of snakes and the ecological service they offer.