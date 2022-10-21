Worlds Largest Football Boot To Be Gifted To Qatar Ahead Of World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to kick off in Doha, Qatar, next month. Amid the excitement for the tournament, a football boot has been displayed in Kozhikode, Kerala. The boot, which is said to be the largest in the world, will be shipped to Qatar as a gift.

The boot, weighing 450 kg, has been built by a private firm named IMAX Gold Rice Products under the supervision of curator M Dileep. Having a length of 17 ft and measuring 6 ft in height, the shoe might set a Guinness World Record.

The massive boot was unveiled at an event in the presence of the Deputy Mayor of Kozhikode, Musafar Ahamed.

It is currently being exhibited in Kozhikode and will be sent to Qatar in a container ship from Kochi. An NGO, Focus International, will put the massive boot on display at different locations in the FIFA-host country.

Speaking about gifting the massive boot, Majeed Pulikkal, PRO, Focus International, said, “This is the best and most memorable gift to Qatar from India. M Dileep is a Guinness World Record holder in different areas and is the curator of this prestigious boot.”

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held in Doha from November 20 to December 18. A total of 32 teams will participate in the tournament in eight groups. The first match is between the host country and Ecuador while England will play against Iran on the second day. Senegal will take on the Netherlands on November 21 and the USA will play against Wales the next day.

France, the reigning champions, will play their first game against Australia on November 23.

