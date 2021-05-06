World Red Cross Day 2021: History, Theme And Significance

World Red Cross Day Image: The 2021 World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day theme is 'Unstoppable'

The World Red Cross Day is celebrated to commemorate the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. On World Red Cross Day, people pay tribute to the humanitarian agency for their great contribution for helping people in need. The 2021 World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day theme is 'Unstoppable'. The first Red Cross Day was celebrated on May 8, 1948. The official title of the day changed over time, and became World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day in 1984. Here are ten key points to know about the World Red Cross Day.

World Red Cross Day: History and significance