World Red Cross Day 2021: History, Theme And Significance

The World Red Cross Day is celebrated to commemorate the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. On World Red Cross Day, people pay tribute to the humanitarian agency for their great contribution for helping people in need. The 2021 World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day theme is 'Unstoppable'. The first Red Cross Day was celebrated on May 8, 1948. The official title of the day changed over time, and became World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day in 1984. Here are ten key points to know about the World Red Cross Day.
World Red Cross Day: History and significance
- Red Cross Day is the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the founder of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Henry Dunant was also the recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize.
- The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) was founded in 1919 in Paris in the aftermath of World War I
- There were five founding members - Britain, France, Italy, Japan and the United States. Over the years, the number grew and now there are 190 recognized National Societies, which means one in almost every country.
- World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day celebrates the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.
- The initiative, to celebrate the annual day, was introduced just after World War I. It was known as the Red Cross Truce.
- This was done as part of international commission of the 14th International Conference of the Red Cross. Red Cross
- The Truce principles were approved at 15th International Conference at Tokyo in 1934.
- The worldwide structure of the Red Cross and Red Crescent now consists of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies.