World Radio Day 2018: History, Theme And Ideas To Celebrate World Radio Day is in its seventh edition and this year's theme is "Radio and Sports". February 13 was chosen to mark World Radio Day in 2011.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT World Radio Day is celebrated on February 13. New Delhi: World Radio Day is in its seventh edition and this year's theme is "Radio and Sports". February 13 was chosen to mark World Radio Day in 2011. This year, The UNESCO has called on all radio stations around the world to showcase the beauty of sports in all of its diversity. "Let's celebrate the traditional sports that connect us to our cultural heritage, the grassroots sports that anchor within our communities, and the inspiring stories that challenge gender stereotypes and covers, equally, both men's and women's sports events," the UN agency said.



UNESCO tweeted, "February 13 is #WorldRadioDay! A day to celebrate the power of radio and sports."

February 13 is #WorldRadioDay!



A day to celebrate the power of radio and sports.



Join @UNESCO's call for more diversity in sports radio https://t.co/sevl6BsCNkpic.twitter.com/Izej5PhlIn - UNESCO (@UNESCO) February 13, 2018

Theme of World Radio Day 2018:



Under the ambit of theme "Radio and Sports" are three sub-themes for World Radio Day 2018. They are: Diversity in Sports Coverage, Gender Equality in Sports Coverage and Peace and Development through Sports Coverage.



History of World Radio Day:



The idea of World Radio Day was first proposed by Spain's Radio Academy in 2010. The following year, in 2011, UNESCO declared the first World Radio Day. February 13 was chosen to mark World Radio Day, coinciding with the anniversary of the United Nations Radio, the United Nation's international broadcasting service which was established on February 13, 1946.



World Radio Day was first celebrated in 2012, following its declaration by the UNESCO General Conference. It was subsequently adopted as an International Day by the United Nations General Assembly.



How To Celebrate World Radio Day:



UNESCO suggests the following Invite local schools, sporting teams, or traditional and cultural sporting groups to showcase their sports.

Put women sports broadcasters' front and center to show that gender is irrelevant to quality commentary.

Report on women's or mixed sports events in your country or region.

Invite local sports stars to have a lively discussion on how women and men are portrayed in sports coverage.

Create a feature story/ radio documentary that highlights an effective sport for peace and development initiative in your area.

Curate an online and on-air show with momentous sporting moments from archives.

Curate memorable music from major sporting events to make a special sports music segment.

Engage your networks and partners.

Get in touch with radio stations across your region or around the world to organise a radio relay, where you conduct a joint programme or broadcast each other's content.



World Radio Day is in its seventh edition and this year's theme is "Radio and Sports". February 13 was chosen to mark World Radio Day in 2011. This year, The UNESCO has called on all radio stations around the world to showcase the beauty of sports in all of its diversity. "Let's celebrate the traditional sports that connect us to our cultural heritage, the grassroots sports that anchor within our communities, and the inspiring stories that challenge gender stereotypes and covers, equally, both men's and women's sports events," the UN agency said.UNESCO tweeted, "February 13 is #WorldRadioDay! A day to celebrate the power of radio and sports."Under the ambit of theme "Radio and Sports" are three sub-themes for World Radio Day 2018. They are: Diversity in Sports Coverage, Gender Equality in Sports Coverage and Peace and Development through Sports Coverage.The idea of World Radio Day was first proposed by Spain's Radio Academy in 2010. The following year, in 2011, UNESCO declared the first World Radio Day. February 13 was chosen to mark World Radio Day, coinciding with the anniversary of the United Nations Radio, the United Nation's international broadcasting service which was established on February 13, 1946. World Radio Day was first celebrated in 2012, following its declaration by the UNESCO General Conference. It was subsequently adopted as an International Day by the United Nations General Assembly.UNESCO suggests the following ideas to celebrate World Radio Day: