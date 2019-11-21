World Philosophy Day: 10 Quotes To Give You 'Philosophical High'

World Philosophy Day was first celebreated in 2002 by United Nations.

World Philosophy Day is celebrated across the world on every third Thursday of November. It was first celebrated in 2002 by the United Nations on November 21. This year too, it's falling on the same date. Next year, World Philosophy Day will be celebrated on November 19. It is a day to remind us about the value of philosophy for the development of human thought. The main objectives of World Philosophy Day are to renew the national, sub-regional, regional and international commitment to philosophy, to foster philosophical analysis, research and studies; to raise public awareness of the importance of philosophy; to appraise the state of philosophy teaching throughout the world and to underline the importance of the universalisation of philosophy teaching for future generations. The 2019 edition aims to highlight the importance of philosophy in different regional contexts.

World Philosophy Day: Quotes on life and philosophy



"Be the change that you wish to see in the world."

― Mahatma Gandhi

"A day without laughter is a day wasted."

― Nicolas Chamfort

I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.

- Rabindra Nath Tagore

"Wise men speak because they have something to say; fools because they have to say something."

― Plato

Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true.

- Swami Vivekananda

"This is not about being superhuman - this is about realizing that being human is super." - Sadhguru

"It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it."

- Aristotle

"You are not atlas carrying the world on your shoulder. It is good to remember that the planet is carrying you"

- Vandana Shiva

"True knowledge exists in knowing that you know nothing."

-Socrates

"If you do not find peace within, you will not find it anywhere else. The Goal of Life is the attainment of Peace and not the achievement of power, name, fame and wealth."

- Sivananda

