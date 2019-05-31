World No Tobacco Day: After Reading This, You May Quit Smoking

World No Tobacco Day: Quitting tobacco will have amazing health benefits for you.

World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on May 31 to inspire people to stop smoking. The theme of World No Tobacco Day 2019 is "Tobacco and Lung health". Smoking tobacco has serious impacts on a person's health, the environment and also those non-smokers who passively smoke with the smokers. From cancer, autoimmune disorders, Type 2 diabetes, premature deaths and heart strokes, tobacco smoking has grave consequences on one's health. Environmental concerns are also far too many. From deforestation, soil and land pollution, impact on aquatic life and toxic waste generation through cigarette butts littering are some of the harmful effects of smoking tobacco.

World No Tobacco Day: 5 Reasons To Quit Smoking

Your lungs will thank you

Smoking tobacco, both cigarettes and beedis, is the principal cause of lung cancer in India. The tar in cigarette smoke coats your lungs and makes the air sacs less elastic. Smoking even a few cigarettes a day can decrease your body's ability to use oxygen effectively. By quitting smoking, your lungs will be healthier.

Your stamina will increase

Smoking cigarettes can make you lazy and unproductive. Smoking tobacco affects your performance, the harmful carbon monoxide replaces the oxygen in the body causing shortness of breath, reducing stamina specially during workouts.

You will save money

By lighting ten cigarettes each day, a smoker ends up smoking roughly 3,650 cigarettes or bidis annually. By assuming that a smoker chooses low-cost brand, a person will end up spending more than Rs 36,000 each year just by smoking cigarettes each year. This money can help you plan a vacation, save or invest.

World No Tobacco Day: More than 9 lakh people die each year in India due to tobacco-related illnesses

You will help the environment

Tobacco smoke and cultivation contributes to air pollution. Smoking of cigarette releases large amount of air pollutants into the atmosphere. The manufacturing of tobacco also releases air pollutants in many ways. It starts right in the tobacco farms where the machines used emit greenhouse gases from the fossil fuel combusted to produce energy.

Your near and dear ones will be safe

A study by World Health Organisation says that every year, more than 1 million deaths take place because of second-hand smoke. By quitting smoking, you will prevent your near and dear ones from passive smoking. This will enhance their health too. Passive or second-hand smoking is specially harmful for children and they are at increased risks of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), respiratory infections like pneumonia and bronchitis, frequent and severe asthma attacks, chronic cough and ear infections.