World Milk Day 2021: Know All About White Revolution And Verghese Kurien

World Milk Day: India is one the largest producers of milk in the world

Today is World Milk Day. Since, 2001 World Milk Day is being celebrated all over the world. The Day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations to appreciate dairy farmers and the dairy sector, and recognize the importance of milk as a global food. The dairy sector supports the livelihoods of millions of people in India. The theme and focus of World Milk Day 2021 is: sustainability in the dairy sector with messages on nutrition. India is one of the largest producers of milk in the world. In 1955, India's butter imports were 500 tons per year and by 1975 all imports of milk and milk products were stopped as India became self-sufficiant in milk production. India's success story in milk production was scripted by Dr Verghese Kurien, known as the "Father of the White Revolution" in India. A number of people on Twitter have been remembering Dr Verghese Kurien on World Milk Day.

World Milk Day: Know about India's White Revolution and the legendary 'milkman', Dr Kurien Verghese

The White Revolution in India was the brainchild of Dr Verghese Kurein. He is known for his tremendous efforts in turning India from a milk deficient country to the largest producer of milk in the world today. Under him many important institutions were established like the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd and the National Dairy Development Board. Both these bodies played a significant role in shaping the Dairy Cooperative movement across the country. The Anand model of cooperative dairy became famous and was practiced all over the country.

Dr Kurien's extraordinary efforts reflect in the making of Manthan in 1976. Directed by Shyam Benegal, the script of the film was written by Dr Kurien and Vijay Tendulkar. Around 500,000 farmers donated Rs 2 each to produce Manthan, which traces the origins of the world's largest dairy development programme.