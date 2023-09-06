World Heritage Site In Madhya Pradesh Is India's First Solar City

World Heritage Site Sanchi in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district has become India's first solar city

The World Heritage Site Sanchi in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district has become India's first solar city. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan formally launched it today.

It has a capacity of 3 megawatts in Nagauri near Sanchi, which will reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by 13,747 tonnes. This is equivalent to more than 2,38,000 trees. Sanchi has become India's first solar city.

"The production of electricity from coal and other resources causes a negative impact on the environment. The citizens of Sanchi, the Renewable Energy Department, and all scientists have done a commendable task by resorting to solar energy option," Mr Chouhan said.

"The resolve to make Sanchi a net-zero city with the help of IIT Kanpur is a commendable step. This city will be an example before the world. It is very important to save the environment. The increasing energy needs have to be met by the use of renewable energy. Soon solar pumps will also help in agriculture," he said.

This plant will help Sanchi in annual saving of Rs 7.68 crore on electricity expenditure. The citizens of Sanchi have adopted an idea of solar in every home.

A five-megawatt solar project will be established in Gulgaon soon, which will meet the energy needs of the agricultural sector near Sanchi. About 7,000 citizens in Sanchi have taken a pledge to save electricity by using solar stand lamps, solar study lamps and solar lanterns in their homes. About 63 kilowatt capacity solar plants have been installed on domestic rooftops.