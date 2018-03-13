World Glaucoma Week: Significance, Facts. All You Need To Know

Comments
In most cases, glaucoma appears after the fourth decade of life and its frequency increases with age, but some forms of Glaucoma may occur at birth or during infancy and childhood.
Consulting an eye-care professional early is advisable to keep Glaucoma in check. Watch out for the these signs: A rainbow halo around lights, blurred vision, vomiting and nausea. Since the symptoms do not show at early stage, early detection is the key. Keeping this in mind, World Glaucoma Week is observed and free eye check-up camps, special eye screenings, awareness drives, events and conferences are organised throughout the world. This aim is to halt the progression of the Glaucoma, which is considered the second-most reason for blindness in the world. People suffering from diabetes need to extra cautious, advise doctors.