World Environment Day: 10 Quotes To Inspire You For Better Living

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year. Each year, World Environment Day has a new theme. The year's World Environment Day 2019 theme is "Beat Air Pollution" and the host is China. It was first established by the UN General Assembly in 1972. The day puts focus on environment and how it affects people's health. Pledging for a cleaner, safer, sustainable planet, this World Environment Day brings the focus on living in harmony with nature and addressing various challenges our environment faces.

World Environment Day Quotes To Inspire You:

For a better tomorrow, plant more trees and make this planet a better place to live in.

"Each one plant as many as you can" should be today's mantra.

Live life more sustainably by being in sync with nature.

A life lived consciously is a life best lived.

Beat Air pollution is this Environment Day's theme.

Say no to plastic. Make your life eco-friendly products your best friend.

"Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed."

- Mahatma Gandhi

Go green, choose cycles over cars this World Environmnet Day.

"A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people."

- Franklin D Roosevelt

"What is the use of a house if you haven't got a tolerable planet to put it on?"

- Henry David Thoreau, Familiar Letters

Say no to plastic this World Environment Day and every day.

Nature is the best healer. Do not spoil it with your acts.

Start changing your habits and make them environment friendly.

Be pro-environment, pro-energy conservation and pro-nature this World Environment Day.

Make environmentally conscious choices this World Environment Day.