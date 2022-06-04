World Environment Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages

World Environment Day was declared by United Nations General Assembly in 1972.

The World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5. The day is marked to call for action by governments, private organisations, civil society as well as individuals to protect the environment. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is the nodal agency that organises and supports events across the world. World Environment Day was celebrated for the first time in 1974.

On this day, events are organised around the theme set by the UNEP to promote community involvement for the cause. People also send messages to wish their friends and colleagues and urge them to be mindful of their actions that could damage the environment.

Here are some quotes that you can send to your friends and relatives:

“The environment is everything that isn't me” – Albert Einstein

“Our planet's alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action” – Leonardo DiCaprio

“If humanity has to live for a long time, you have to think like the Earth, act as the Earth and be the Earth because that is what you are” – Sadhguru

World Environment Day 2022 wishes:

– Let us give the future generations a healthier environment to have a happier life…Best wishes on World Environment Day.

– World Environment Day will keep reminding us of the wrong we did to our environment and the right we need to do to correct it all.

– On World Environment Day, let's stop harming nature… Let's join hands to bring a positive change to make Planet Earth a much healthier, greener and happier place to live.

– Save the trees our ancestors planted and plant new ones as a gift to the next generation. Make World Environment Day more successful by planting more trees!!!

– Earth is like our home and we must make efforts to keep it clean and green. On World Environment Day, let's promise to make it a better place to live.

– We cannot imagine prosperity without an environment. We cannot imagine life without the environment. It always comes first and we must make it our priority. A Very Happy World Environment Day.

– World Environment Day is a reminder that we must take good care of our surroundings. Let's promise to make our planet greener for us to enjoy life.

– Nature nourishes us at every turn like a mother. So the responsibility to protect her is ours. On World Environment Day, let's promise to fulfill this responsibility with sincerity.

– Do not pollute water, land, and air. Once it is gone, it is lost forever. Sending warm wishes on World Environment Day, with a promise to take care of our environment.

– Let's do our bit to make the world a cleaner and healthier place… Happy World Environment Day.

