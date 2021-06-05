World Environment Day 2021: Quotes That Inspire Us On Environment Day

Today is World Environment Day. Now more than ever, our planet needs us to step up and take action and reverse the degradation and damage. This year the theme of World Environment Day is: Ecosystem Restoration. This is a ''10-year push to halt and reverse the decline of the natural world.'' Since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, there is a break breakdown in the "relationship between human systems and natural systems," according to the UN Environmental Programme. The World Environment Day slogan - "Recreate, Reimagine, Restore" - focuses on reversing the damage and restoring our ecosystems. On World Environmental Day, here are quotes of eminent personalities that motivate us to take action where ever we are.
World Environment Day 2021: Quotes on environment that make us recreate, reimagine and rethink
- "The earth has enough resources for our need, but not for our greed" - Mahatma Gandhi
- "Live simply that others might simply live" - Mahatma Gandhi
- "I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use" - Mother Teresa
- "Our planet's alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action" - Leonardo DiCaprio
- "He that plants trees loves others besides himself" - Thomas Fuller
- "One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken" - leo Tolstoy
- "Every single thing in existence is worthy of supreme reverence. Nature is not something for human beings to exploit as they see fit, solely for their own interests. Both nature and humanity are part―and at the same time complete expressions - of the life of the universe. To destroy the natural world is to destroy human life" Daisaku Ikeda
- "To me a lush carpet of pine needles or spongy grass is more welcome than the most luxurious Persian rug" - Helen Keller
- "The Earth is a fine place and worth fighting for" - Ernest Hemingway
- What's the use of a fine house if you haven't got a tolerable planet to put it on" - Henry David Thoreau