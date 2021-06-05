World Environment Day 2021: Quotes That Inspire Us On Environment Day

2021 World Environment Day: Here are quotes to share on Environment Day

Today is World Environment Day. Now more than ever, our planet needs us to step up and take action and reverse the degradation and damage. This year the theme of World Environment Day is: Ecosystem Restoration. This is a ''10-year push to halt and reverse the decline of the natural world.'' Since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, there is a break breakdown in the "relationship between human systems and natural systems," according to the UN Environmental Programme. The World Environment Day slogan - "Recreate, Reimagine, Restore" - focuses on reversing the damage and restoring our ecosystems. On World Environmental Day, here are quotes of eminent personalities that motivate us to take action where ever we are.

