World Cup Heartbreak Leads Bengal Man To Suicide, Claims Family

The man was a big supporter and loved the team more than himself, said his relative. (File)

A 23-year-old cricket fan could not bear the Indian team's loss in the World Cup final and died by suicide, his brother-in-law said Monday.

Rahul Lohar, who worked at a saree shop and also for a caterer, was found dead at his home in West Bengal's Bankura district last night after India lost the title clash to Australia by six wickets in Ahmedabad.

"He was an ardent supporter and loved the team more than himself. After India lost to Australia, he could not bear the loss and died by suicide at around 11 last night," Uttam Sur, brother-in-law of the man, told reporters.

He had skipped work and watched the match on a projector, he said, adding that there was no one in the house when the incident happened.

"I was informed last night and rushed to his home to find he had been taken to the primary health centre in Beliator. There he was declared dead. His younger brother, who used to stay with him, found him hanging when he reached home. His mother stays in another house," said Mr Sur.

The police have not commented on the case, but registered a case of unnatural death.

No criminal angle is being suspected, said police sources, but an investigation is on into whether the World Cup defeat actually led the man to take the extreme step and if he was battling mental health issues.