World Bicycle Day 2022: Date, Significance And Why Is The Day Celebrated

The day is observed since 2018 after a resolution was passed by the United Nations.

World Bicycle Day is observed on June 3. The day is marked to spread awareness about the benefits of using a bicycle. According to the United Nations, the day highlights the “uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle”. The day is observed since 2018 after a resolution was passed by the United Nations, during its 72nd Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

World Bicycle Day talks about the “benefits of using the bicycle — a simple, affordable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation.”

To mark the occasion, United Nations has shared a special World Bicycle Day postcard on Twitter. “Learn more about the benefits of bikes, which are used around the world as simple, affordable and efficient modes of sustainable transport,” the tweet read.

A number of activities and seminars are organised across the globe to encourage people to take bicycle for fitness and as a mode of transportation.

World Bicycle Day 2022 Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp Status

– Cycling each and every day will leave us with much better health and stamina.

– Not only our health but the health of our environment will be much better with cycles.

– Including bicycles in our routine is going to help us save our environment in a big way.

– The humble bicycle has the potential to save the planet. So, celebrate World Bicycle Day

– Let us make this world a healthier place to live by using cycles. Happy World Bicycle Day.

– The world will become a much healthier place if we embrace bicycles in our daily routine.