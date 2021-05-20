Watch: On World Bee Day, Twitter Abuzz With Amazing DYK Bee Pics, Videos

World Bee Day Images: Dia Mirza posted this stunning photo today

Today is World Bee Day. Those of us who have a little patch of greenery or a balcony garden with flowering plants, often come across these little insects buzzing around but do we know if bees were not there the planet's ecosystem would fall apart and there would be no crop breeding. On World Bee Day, let us celebrate these tiny creatures and spread awareness about their role as the biggest pollinators. World Bee Day is an opportunuty to make people aware of the threats bees face. In December 2017, the United Nations declared the celebration of World Bee Day.

The theme of World Bee Day 2021 is: Bee Engaged - Build Back Better for Bees.

World Bee Day Facts: Fruits and vegetables like watermelon, pumpkin, tomato, aubergine, papaya, orange, lime, strawberry, apple, mango and many more depend directly or indirectly on bees for pollination.

Happy #WorldBeeDay!



Ever wondered what it would be like without pollinators? It wouldn't be pretty.



Here are some tips on how we can protect them

World Bee Day Facts: A large number of pollinators like bees, butterflies and hummingbirds face increasing threat of habitat loss due to human activities.

Albert Einstein said-If the bee disappeared off the surface of the globe, then man would have only four years of life left.



Protecting the most important pollinator on the earth for our food security is a must. Save Bees. ???? #BeeEngaged#WorldBeeDaypic.twitter.com/KOLf318QD4 — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) May 20, 2021

World Bee Day Facts: On this day we celebrate the birthday of Anton Jansa, a pioneer in modern apicultural practises. Anton Jansa came from a family of beekeepers in Slovenia.

World Bee Day Facts: Bees are closely related to certain types of wasps but the main difference is - bees, barring the parasitic ones, feed their young ones with pollen and honey and wasps feed their babies with insects.

The benefits of pollinators & bees are un-bee-lievable



They do so much for us & our planet



Now it is time for us to take action protect them



Below are some key benefits #WorldBeeDay

Via @FAOpic.twitter.com/8VjkAWnc3s — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) May 20, 2021

World Bee Day Facts: Have you ever thought how many bees can a single beehive have? Find out here:

Bee trivia: A single beehive can have as many as 60,000 bees. And ruling over them is the queen bee who takes the throne after eliminating potential contenders.

Honey Bee Tree, Munnar



???? Honey Bee Tree, Munnar pic.twitter.com/HhLSx6V96w — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) May 20, 2021

During the coronavirus rectrictions when we can't step out, it's a great idea to read or watch videos with children in the family, about roles bees and other insects and animals play in the food chain and preserve ecological balance.

Happy World Bee Day!