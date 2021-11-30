World AIDS Day 2021: When It Is And Why Is It Observed?

World AIDS Day 2021: The world marks AIDS Day on December 1. (Representational)

The world marks AIDS Day on December 1 to highlight the work done to eliminate the epidemic. The day is also observed to extend support to those who have to live with the life-threatening condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The first World AIDS Day was observed in 1988. HIV remains a major public health issue that affects millions of people across the world. The virus attacks the immune system and reduces its resistance to other diseases, thereby putting the life of the patient at risk.

World AIDS Day: History And Significance

As per World Health Organization's (WHO) latest data, 3.77 crore people were living with AIDS in 2020. Though the world has made significant progress since the virus was first discovered in 1984, WHO said, important targets for 2020 were not met. The WHO added that "division, disparity and disregard" for human rights are some of the major failures that allowed HIV to become and remain a global health crisis. The situation has been exacerbated by COVID-19, making the lives of many people living with HIV more challenging.

World AIDS Day is important because it reminds people that the HIV virus is very much prevalent among us and we need to remain vigilant against it. This day helps remind people in authority that there is still a vital need to raise awareness and money, fight prejudices and educate people about it.

World AIDS Day 2021: Theme

“End inequalities. End AIDS” is the theme of World AIDS Day 2021. WHO and its partner organisations are highlighting the need for a special focus on reaching people left behind. It is calling on global leaders to rally to end inequalities that drive AIDS.