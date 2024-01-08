'Working Hard To Ensure Devotees Don't Face Inconvenience': Ram Temple Trust Chief

Ram temple trust chief Nripendra Mishra talks to NDTV

Nripendra Mishra, the chief of the Ram temple trust in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, told NDTV they are ready to welcome devotees from across the country from January 23.

Showing around the hectic preparations to consecrate the grand temple on January 22, Mr Mishra said the old and new idols of Lord Ram will be placed in the temple.

"Following all the required rituals, we will keep both the idols - the old and the new one - in the temple... All the other idols will be brought here by January 21," he said.

"People can come to the temple from January 23. There will be no hindrances. All the barricades you're seeing here will be removed," he said.

"We discuss a lot, for hours and hours. We want all devotees to have the best experience and face no inconvenience," he added.

The BJP has announced plans to telecast the grand consecration ceremony of live in the booth level across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the consecration ceremony on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to make the consecration ceremony an "unprecedented and unforgettable" experience for visitors and said this is an opportunity for "global branding" of Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath said the Ram temple will be a symbol of cultural, spiritual and social unity of India in the form of "Rashtra Mandir".