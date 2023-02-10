'Working Day And Night': PM's Update On 'Operation Dost' In Quake-Hit Turkey

India has sent a field hospital, medicines, and rescue teams to earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reaffirmed that India stands firmly with the people of Turkey, which suffered massive loss of life and property as a 7.8-magnitude quake hit the country, saying Indian rescue and aide teams sent there are working "day and night" as part of 'Operation Dost'.

"Our teams are working day and night as a part of 'Operation Dost.' They will keep giving their best to ensure maximum lives and property are saved. In this critical time, India stands firmly with the people of Turkey," he tweeted, while resharing visuals of Indian army teams of medical specialists providing relief to those injured.

Our teams are working day and night as a part of ‘Operation Dost.' They will keep giving their best to ensure maximum lives and property are saved. In this critical time, India stands firmly with the people of Türkiye. https://t.co/FJT9ve4TYj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2023

The videos were first posted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi from the Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay.

Mr Bagchi, in another tweet, posted several videos showing specialised search and rescue teams of India's National Disaster Response Force in action at Nurdagi.

"Another team deployed at Antakya to augment the ongoing earthquake relief efforts," he said.

Specialised Search and Rescue teams of @NDRFHQ are working round the clock at Nurdağı.



Another team deployed at Antakya to augment the ongoing earthquake relief efforts. #OperationDostpic.twitter.com/oXm8NTXpsp — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 10, 2023

Turkey has called India a "dost" for its generosity for providing funds to the country after the earthquake caused massive destruction.

Ambassador of Turkey to India Firat Sunel thanked New Delhi and said, "a friend in need is a friend indeed."

"Dost" is a common word in Turkish and Hindi... We have a Turkish proverb: "Dost kara gunde belli olur" (a friend in need is a friend indeed). Thank you very much India," said the Ambassador.

India decided to immediately despatch search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force, medical teams, and relief material to Turkey following the PM's instructions to offer all possible assistance to the country on Day 1.

The combined toll from the deadliest quake in the region in decades stood at 21,000 in southern Turkey and northwest Syria on Friday morning.

Hundreds of thousands more people have been left homeless and short of food in bleak winter conditions, desperate for a multi-national relief effort to alleviate their suffering.