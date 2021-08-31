Workers From Raj Thackeray's Party Arrested For Mumbai ''Dahi Handi'' Event In Mumbai

Two Maharashtra Navnirman Sena activists have been arrested in the matter.

A case has been registered against four activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and eight others for violating COVID-19 norms by holding a "Dahi Handi" programme in Worli area of central Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

Two Maharashtra Navnirman Sena activists have been arrested, while a search has been launched to arrest the others, an official said.

A popular event organised during Gokulashtami, "Dahi Handi" programmes draw large crowds.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena activists had organised a practice "Dahi Handi" in city's Worli area on late on Monday night, where people had gathered, the official said.

The Mumbai police had earlier issued notices under section 149 CrPC to 38 "Dahi Handi" organisers, to prevent cognisable offences, he said.

A notice had also been served to the organiser at Worli, who violated the norm, following which action was taken, the official said.

A case under section 188 of IPC and relevant sections of the Mumbai Police Act have been registered in this regard, he said.