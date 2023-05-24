Won't Tolerate 'Hooliganism, Drug Mafia' In State: Siddaramaiah Tells Cops

Siddaramaiah also instructed the police to give priority to solving traffic problems in Bengaluru city.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday addressed a meeting of senior police officers at Vidhansouda conference hall and instructed the police officials to give priority to solving traffic problems in Bengaluru city and controlling cyber crimes.

"People have elected a new government with the expectation of change. Officials should work to respond to their problems," CM Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister said that he will hold a separate meeting to discuss the issue of traffic congestion in Bengaluru city, and strict legal action should be taken against disturbing, inflammatory and provocative posts on social media.

He suggested that the Hoysala patrol should be always vigilant to prevent crimes.

He further said, "Senior officers should visit and inspect police stations. People who come to the police station should be treated politely."

He directed that their problems should be solved and justice should be provided.

"Police officers should take ruthless action to control illegal activities within the police station. Our government does not tolerate hooliganism, illegal club activities, or drug mafia," he said.

Be careful about maintaining social harmony, if the peace and order situation deteriorates, the concerned authorities and officers will be held responsible, he added.

He said that action will be taken without hesitation if there is any dereliction of duty.

In the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Minister KJ George, KH Muniyappa, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, MP Patil, Satish Jarakiholi, Deputy Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Dr Rajneesh Goyal were present.

