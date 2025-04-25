"Won't Allow Anyone To...": Top Court Warns Rahul Gandhi For Savarkar Remarks

The Supreme Court on Friday warned Rahul Gandhi against making adverse remarks about freedom fighters as it stayed a trial court summons over remarks about VD Savarkar.

A bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Manmohan warned the Congress leader from making further derogatory remarks against Savarkar, noting he is "worshipped" in Maharashtra.

Mr Gandhi will face consequences if he persists, the court said, "We won't allow any statements against our freedom fighters. Next, someone will say Mahatma Gandhi was a 'servant to the British'."

"Does your client know Gandhi also used 'your faithful servant' while addressing the Viceroy? Does your client know his grandfather, when he was Prime Minister, sent a letter praising the gentleman?"

In further strong comments, the court also said, "They gave us freedom and you treat them like this..." and labelled Mr Gandhi's earlier comment on Savarkar "irresponsible".

"Let's not make irresponsible statements on freedom fighters... you (Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Mr Gandhi) made a good point on law and are entitled to a stay."

Mr Gandhi was also told the court will take suo motu cognisance of further comments.

The court, however, did stay criminal proceedings over a case filed in Uttar Pradesh by a Nripendra Pandey. The complainant alleged Mr Gandhi had "intentionally" insulted VD Savarkar.

And, finally, the court issued notices to Mr Pandey and the UP government to respond to Rahul Gandhi's plea to quash the complaint. Mr Gandhi approached the top court to challenge an Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash summons issued by the trial court.

The case stems from November 2022 comments in Maharashtra's Akola during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In all of this, the Congress leader was not in court to hear the rebuke; he was in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district to meet those injured in Tuesday's terror attack in Pahalgam.

He is also expected to meet delegations from local businesses affected by the rush of scared tourists looking to leave J&K after the attack that killed 26 people, mostly civilians.

The attack has been claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of banned Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba. Five gunmen involved have been identified and a manhunt is on.

India has responded to the attack with an initial flurry of diplomatic measures, including suspension of visas and the Indus Water Treaty.

Pak responded by shutting its airspace to Indian flights and suspending the Simla Agreement.

With input from agencies

