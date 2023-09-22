'Women's Voices Will Become Louder': PM After Quota Bill Clears Parliament

"Courage and capability will be acknowledged", PM Modi after Women's Bil passed by parliament.

Terming the 'unanimous' passage of the women's quota Bill — titled 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' — in the Rajya Sabha as a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated fellow countrymen saying that with the passage of the draft legislation, which will enable a fairer representation of 'Nari Shakti' in legislative bodies, there will be a new dawn of women's empowerment in the country.

Prime Minister Modi said by virtue of the women's quota law, women, who account for one-half of the country's population and play an "invaluable role" in nation-building, will get their due.

PM Modi took to his official handle on X to post, "A historic moment in our country's democratic journey! Many congratulations to 140 crore Indians! Heartfelt gratitude to all the MPs of Rajya Sabha for voting for the bill related to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Its unanimous passage is very encouraging. With the passage of this bill, the representation of women power will be strengthened and a new era of their empowerment will begin."

Had the honor of meeting our dynamic women MPs who are absolutely thrilled at the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.



It is gladdening to see the torchbearers of change come together to celebrate the very legislation they have championed.



With the passage of the Nari… pic.twitter.com/et8bukQ6Nj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2023

"This is not just a law, as it has also given our mothers, sisters and daughters, who play an invaluable role in nation-building, their rights. With this historic step, the voices of crores of women will become louder and their strength, courage and capability will be acknowledged," PM Modi said in another social media post in Hindi.

हमारे देश की लोकतांत्रिक यात्रा का एक ऐतिहासिक क्षण! 140 करोड़ भारतवासियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई!



नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम से जुड़े बिल को वोट देने के लिए राज्यसभा के सभी सांसदों का हृदय से आभार। सर्वसम्मति से इसका पास होना बहुत उत्साहित करने वाला है।



इस बिल के पारित होने से जहां… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2023

On being mobbed by women legislators after the historic passage of the Bill, PM Modi posted on X, "Had the honour of meeting our dynamic women MPs, who are absolutely thrilled at the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. It is gladdening to see the torchbearers of change come together to celebrate the very legislation they have championed. With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, India stands at the cusp of a brighter, more inclusive future with our Nari Shakti being at the core of this transformation."

A day after it was cleared with near-unanimity in the Lower House, the Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 unanimously, with 214 members voting in support and none against.

The members welcomed the passage of the Bill by thumping their desks.

BJP members raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greeted him after the legislation was passed by the Parliament.

Later, both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill on Wednesday, with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal gave a brief reply to the day-long debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the upper House of Parliament and said it will be implemented after following due process.

Ahead of the voting, PM Modi urged the Rajya Sabha members to pass the Bill unanimously.

He said the Bill will lead to a new confidence in the people of the country.

"All members and political parties have played a significant role in empowering women and enhancing 'Nari Shakti'. Let us give the country a strong message," he said.

The Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the Women's Reservation Bill in 2010 during the Congress-led UPA government but it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.

