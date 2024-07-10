Women's Panel Demands Arrest Of Man For 'Lewd' Comment On Captain Anshuman Singh's Widow

Smriti Singh receiving the Kirti Chakra on July 5.

A man's derogatory comment about Smriti Singh, the widow of Kirti Chakra awardee Captain Anshuman Singh, has left social media fuming with users demanding action against the person. National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken cognizance of the comment and written a letter to Delhi Police demanding immediate and appropriate action against the man. The comment appears on a photo of Mrs Singh at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she received the award for her husband who died while trying to save his colleagues at an Indian Army camp in Siachen glacier.

Captain Singh was posted with 26 Punjab as a medical officer.

Captain Singh was given the award posthumously and his wife Smriti and mother received it from President Droupadi Murmu.

While many users posted emotional tribute to the soldier, one user posted a disrespectful comment, which has been termed "lewd" by NCW in its letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

National Commission for Women (NCW) has identified a lewd and derogatory comment made by Ahmad K. from Delhi on a photo of a Kirt Chakra Captain Anshuman Singh's widow. This act violates Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology… pic.twitter.com/h2zvqfKGgy — NCW (@NCWIndia) July 8, 2024

The commission also said that the man named Ahmad K, a resident of Delhi, made the comment that contravenes Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. "NCW condemns this behaviour and urges immediate police action," the women's panel said on X.

NCW has also asked the police to arrest the man and submit a detailed report within three days.

Many people had tagged the NCW demanding strict action against the man and others who shared the screenshots of the comment.

NDTV has decided not the publish the comment.

On the night of July 19, 2023, a short circuit led to a fire in an Indian Army ammunition dump at the camp where he was posted. Captain Singh saw a fibreglass hut engulfed in flames and immediately acted to save those trapped inside. He successfully rescued four to five individuals, however, the fire soon spread to a nearby medical investigation room.

Captain Singh went back into the blazing structure. Despite his efforts, he could not escape the inferno, and was trapped inside before dying.

He was cremated with full state honours in Bhagalpur in Bihar on July 22, 2023.