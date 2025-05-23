In Pics: President Murmu Confers 6 Kirti Chakras, 33 Shaurya Chakras

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conferred six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumously, to personnel of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police for displaying indomitable courage and extraordinary valour in the line of duty.

Kirti Chakra is India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award. Col Manpreet Singh of the Sikh Light Infantry, two other army personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles and a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer have been conferred the Kirti Chakra posthumously, according to the list of awardees.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred Kirti Chakra upon Naik Dilwar Khan of the Regiment of Artillery, 28 Rashtriya Rifles (Posthumous).

President Murmu conferred Kirti Chakra upon Himayun Muzzammil Bhat, Deputy Superintendent of Police, J&K (Posthumous).

President Murmu conferred Kirti Chakra upon Colonel Manpreet Singh of the Sikh Light Infantry, 19 Rashtriya Rifles (Posthumous).

Rifleman Ravi Kumar of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, 63 Rashtriya Rifles was also conferred with the Kirti Chakra (Posthumous).

Major Manjit of the Punjab Regiment, 22 Rashtriya Rifles, was also conferred with the Kirti Chakra.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred Kirti Chakra upon Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu of the Maratha Light Infantry, 56 Rashtriya Rifles.

President Murmu, who is the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, also presented 33 Shaurya Chakras, including seven posthumously, to the personnel of the armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces and state/Union Territory police.