Women's Panel Wants Youth Congress Chief Probed After Harassment Charge

Women's panel has asked Assam Police to probe the harassment allegations against Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV.

Former Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta has accused Mr Srinivas of being "sexist and chauvinistic", and discriminating against her based on gender. Sources have indicated that Ms Dutta might lodge an official complaint with the police.

Srinivas BV, who is currently campaigning for the party in Karnataka, has responded with a defamation notice for allegedly using "unparliamentary and defamatory" words against him.

The chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Rekha Sharma, has written to the Director General of Police, Assam, requesting that he personally investigate the allegations against the Congress leader.

Reacting to the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state police will take action only after an official complaint is lodged against the Congress leader. "It is the internal matter of the party. She has complained to Rahul Gandhi, not me. If I act then they will question why I am concerned about Congress's internal matter. I want to make two things very clear unless she complains to us on the matter, we will not involve ourselves. I believe that Congress's top leadership shall protect the dignity of an Assamese woman. When it comes to me, then l shall look into it," he said.

Senior Assam Congress leader and leader of opposition, Debabrata Saikia, meanwhile dismissed the allegations as an attempt to tarnish the image of the party. "The issue is internal matter of the party. It should not have gone out in the public domain. Angkita Dutta, through her tweets, has put the matter in the public domain. Yesterday, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV sent a legal notice to Angkita Dutta seeking explanation and apology. Now, I have seen that the National Commission for Women has stepped in. In the circumstances and the way things have developed, I am quite certain of a political motive behind all this. I cannot put the blames on anybody without ascertaining the facts," he said.