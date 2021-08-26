Women's Equality Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

Women's Equality Day 2021: The US Congress formally recognised the day in 1971.

Women's Equality Day on August 26 is a celebration of a landmark in women's rights. On this day in 1920, women in the US gained the right to vote through a constitutional amendment. The 19th amendment was a historic win for those fighting for equal rights for women as denying citizens of the US the right to vote on the basis of gender was no longer legal.

There can be no better occasion to quote some of the most iconic women and men from history on the importance of equality of genders. So we have curated a quick list for you

“Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.” ― Maya Angelou “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception.” ― Ruth Bader Ginsburg “I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.” ― Audre Lorde "It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent."― Madeleine Albright “Women are always saying, ‘We can do anything that men can do.' But men should be saying, ‘We can do anything that women can do.'”― Gloria Steinem "There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.”― Michelle Obama "Women must learn to play the game as men do." ― Eleanor Roosevelt "Women have discovered that they cannot rely on men's chivalry to give them justice." ― Helen Keller "Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing." ― Arundhati Roy “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." ― B. R. Ambedkar

