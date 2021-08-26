Women's Equality Day 2021: Here's The History Of The Day, Its Significance And How It's Celebrated

Women's Equality Day 2021: The US Congress formally recognised the day n 1971.

Women's Equality Day is celebrated in the United States on August 26 annually to mark the achievements and advancements made by women in various fields. Women have struggled to be accepted as equals in society for decades and have actively protested against gender-based discrimination and fought for equal opportunities in all fields. In 1920, the United States Constitution was ratified to include the Nineteenth Amendment which proclaimed that all American women would be granted their constitutional right to vote. The United States Congress formally recognised and designated August 26 as Women's Equality Day in 1971, to mark the continuous efforts made by women to achieve equal status in society.

Women's Equality Day 2021: History

Women's Equality Day is a culmination of years of peaceful protests carried out by women for equal rights in terms of opportunity and social status. The first peaceful protest was conducted at the world's first Women's Rights Convention in 1848 in New York state. In 1971, United States Congress Representative Bella Abzug introduced the bill to commemorate August 26 as Women's Equality Day, following the nation-wide ‘strike for equality' peaceful protest demonstrated by women to mark the 50th anniversary of the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment. In 1973 the United States Congress and Richard Nixon, the 37th President of the United States formally recognized August 26 as Women's Equality Day.

Women's Equality Day 2021: Significance

This day is celebrated to recognise the journey of women to achieve equal standing in a male-dominated society. Not only does Women's Equality Day mark the commemoration of the Nineteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution, but it also acknowledges the important achievements made by women in various fields that were once designated only for men. This day is celebrated to raise awareness of the problems faced by women in society in terms of pay disparity, abortion rights, equal opportunities, gender-based violence, and gender-based discrimination.

Women's Equality Day 2021: Celebration

Women's Equality Day is celebrated by recognising the achievements made by women in various fields and recognising them. There are various donation programmes that are set up to donate funds to help women from low-income backgrounds. The colour purple is recognised internationally for symbolising women's equality so one can wear purple on this day to show solidarity. Using ‘#WomensEqualityDay' while posting on social media is also an ideal way to celebrate this historic day.