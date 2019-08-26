Women's Equality Day 2019: Here's Why It Is Celebrated Every Year

In 1971, the US Congress designated August 26 as Women's Equality Day. (Representational)

Women's Equality Day is celebrated on August 26 every year to commemorate the passage of the 19th Amendment in the United States of America that provides equal rights to women including the right to vote.

Though the amendment was first introduced in 1878, it was only in 1920 that US Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed a proclamation at his residence in Washington, ending a struggle for the right to vote that started a century earlier.

In 1971, the US Congress designated August 26 as Women's Equality Day.

The colour for Women's Equality Day is purple. Here are the few ways you can wear purple on this day to show solidarity.

Purple Wristband: You can get a purple band made out of latex or rubber and wear it on your wrist to show solitary. There are bands that are made out of woven threads and cloth as well that you can opt for.

Purple Top: A plain purple top or T-shirt will seem perfect for this day. You can print a 'women empowerment' quote on it.

Purple Ribbon: One of the easy way is to get a purple ribbon from any stationary shop and tie on the arms or the wrist.

Purple Scarf: Wear a purple colour scarf either as a headband or around the neck.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.