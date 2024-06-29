Madhya Pradesh Women Sarpanches Are Mere Figureheads? A Reality Check

Women elected as sarpanches in Madhya Pradesh are mere figureheads while their husbands, village influencers, or Panchayat secretaries wield actual authority, the disturbing trend has been unearthed by an NDTV investigation this month.

This phenomenon spans across various districts, showed the investigation, highlighting systemic challenges in gender parity and effective governance within local bodies.

Shivpuri District: Husband Runs the Show

In Shivpuri district, Hemlata Rawat holds the title of President, Janpad Panchayat. However, her husband, Raghuveer Rawat, effectively manages operations across more than 300 villages. During a recent interaction, Raghuveer confirmed his central role in governance, underlining the disconnect between formal positions and actual responsibilities.

Plight of Women Sarpanches in Local Panchayats

Badarwas Gram Panchayat

Vimala Bai, elected as Sarpanch of Badarwas, laments her symbolic position without real authority. Her home lacks basic amenities like a toilet, while Shyam Bihari, elected as Deputy Sarpanch, exercises substantive control over local affairs.

Jhiri Gram Panchayat

Pappi Adivasi, elected Sarpanch of Jhiri in 2022, faces similar challenges. Despite that, influential figures dominate decision-making, complicating administrative tasks such as financial recoveries, which Pappi manages alongside her labourer duties.

Satanwada Khurd Gram Panchayat: Struggle for Power

Vidya Adivasi, a tribal woman Sarpanch, is thwarted by the Panchayat secretary, who has usurped her authority. Despite her complaints and police reports, administrative intervention remains elusive.

Government Response and Accountability

Umrao Maravi, District Panchayat CEO, Shivpuri, acknowledges these issues, attributing them to local power dynamics and gender inequities. He has pledged departmental support and emphasized more efforts to ensure women representatives can fulfill their roles without undue influence.

The prevalence of men taking over women's elected positions raises serious questions about the effectiveness of gender quotas and women's empowerment in local governance. Despite legislative mandates for gender inclusivity, ground realities indicate persistent obstacles and a need for systemic reforms.