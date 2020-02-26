Women Protesters Vacate Road Outside Jafrabad Metro Station

The Jafrabad and the Maujpur areas in northeast Delhi have turned into battle zones (File)

The women protesters staging a dharna at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) called off their protest after the elders of the community requested them, sources said.

However, soon after the women left the protesting site, the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse a crowd.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police opened fire in the air to disperse a crowd in Jafrabad area after a riot-control vehicle was attacked with stones by a mob.

The police first fired tear gas shells but when they saw the situation turning worse, they fired over 70-80 rounds in air, said police sources.

Additional police force, including the Rapid Action Force, has been sent to the area. A police team led by Northeast Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Thakur held talks with senior the community members in the Jafrabad area.

After the talks, the elder members of the community convinced the women protesters to call off their protest from Jafrabad metro station and shift to Seelampur.

But as soon as the women protesters left the site, the police resorted to lathi-charge, injuring several people. The police then fired the tear gas shells.

The Jafrabad and the Maujpur areas in northeast Delhi have turned into battle zones since Sunday.